Short Interest in Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB) Rises By 26.4%

Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the May 15th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobilicom

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mobilicom stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel owned about 1.12% of Mobilicom as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mobilicom alerts:

Mobilicom Stock Performance

Shares of MOB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.46. 15,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,964. Mobilicom has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions, such as cloud management software, communication datalink and mobile mesh networking terminals, handheld control terminals, and professional services and support for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers, as well as hardware products and software solutions.

Read More

