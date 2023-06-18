Short Interest in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Increases By 23.2%

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the May 15th total of 78,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NuCana Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNA traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 21,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,924. NuCana has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.23.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuCana will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NuCana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNA. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in NuCana by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 29,852 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NuCana by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in NuCana by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in NuCana by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 48,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in NuCana during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. The company applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing medicines, ProTides, to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

