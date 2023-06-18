Short Interest in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Increases By 23.2%

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the May 15th total of 78,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
NuCana Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NCNA traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 21,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,924. NuCana has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.23.
NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuCana will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
About NuCana
NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. The company applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing medicines, ProTides, to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.
