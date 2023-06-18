Short Interest in Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Decreases By 14.0%

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the May 15th total of 70,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:CPOP traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,158. Pop Culture Group has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80.

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, industry associations, and companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

