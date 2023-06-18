Short Interest in Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Decreases By 14.0%

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the May 15th total of 70,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Pop Culture Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:CPOP traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,158. Pop Culture Group has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80.
Pop Culture Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pop Culture Group (CPOP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Pop Culture Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pop Culture Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.