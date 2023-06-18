Short Interest in Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:PNACW) Increases By 24.2%

Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:PNACW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Prime Number Acquisition I Price Performance

PNACW remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Friday. Prime Number Acquisition I has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

Institutional Trading of Prime Number Acquisition I

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Prime Number Acquisition I stock. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:PNACW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,000.

About Prime Number Acquisition I

Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies within technology-enabled financial sectors, including blockchain, datacenter, non-fungible token, ecommerce, and other technology related infrastructure sectors.

