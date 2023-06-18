Short Interest in Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Grows By 11.2%

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the May 15th total of 287,700 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 195,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Professional Diversity Network Trading Down 3.2 %

IPDN stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network

About Professional Diversity Network

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IPDN Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.30% of Professional Diversity Network as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

