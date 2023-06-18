Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Drops By 15.7%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the May 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BIS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,396. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $33.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 234.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

