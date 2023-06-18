Short Interest in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Drops By 26.0%

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the May 15th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 143,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 22,447 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 669,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,610,000 after acquiring an additional 22,254 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CDC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.70. 118,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,501. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1,153.84 and a beta of 0.68. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $70.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.63.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.2095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,779.33%.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

