Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. Sienna Resources shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 63,000 shares traded.

Sienna Resources Trading Down 9.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 21.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of C$9.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Sienna Resources Company Profile

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Slättberg project located in southern Sweden.

