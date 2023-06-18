Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. SilverBow Resources accounts for 0.7% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned 0.23% of SilverBow Resources worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter worth $565,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 8,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $193,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,335.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SilverBow Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

SBOW opened at $27.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $49.91.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $139.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.57 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 65.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SBOW shares. TheStreet cut SilverBow Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SilverBow Resources from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Recommended Stories

