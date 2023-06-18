Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $3.67 Million Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,928,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,402,000 after buying an additional 664,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,519,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,156,000 after buying an additional 251,688 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,240,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,295,000 after buying an additional 163,255 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,103,000 after buying an additional 1,211,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after buying an additional 2,040,151 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of IEI stock opened at $115.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.01. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $121.47.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
