Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,845 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.14 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

