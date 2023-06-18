Single Point Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Single Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $9,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.14.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

