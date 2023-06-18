Single Point Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,314,735,000 after acquiring an additional 406,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,689,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,565,540,000 after acquiring an additional 256,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,158,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,200,398,000 after acquiring an additional 135,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,123,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,024,306,000 after acquiring an additional 161,344 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TMO opened at $537.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $539.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $553.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $611.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $207.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

