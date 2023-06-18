Single Point Partners LLC Buys 9,935 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Single Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 115.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HOLX stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.11.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

