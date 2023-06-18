Single Point Partners LLC Has $375,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Single Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,876,743,000 after buying an additional 1,088,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after acquiring an additional 315,356 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Shares of NEE opened at $75.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.76 and its 200-day moving average is $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.64 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

