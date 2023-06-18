Single Point Partners LLC Invests $210,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 869 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amgen Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $229.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.43. The stock has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.
Amgen Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
