Single Point Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Single Point Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $202.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

