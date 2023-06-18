Single Point Partners LLC Makes New $345,000 Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ASML by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in ASML by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML opened at $721.88 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $747.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $284.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $675.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $644.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

