Single Point Partners LLC Sells 1,249 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Single Point Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.2 %

ADP opened at $221.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.14. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

