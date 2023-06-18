SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.99

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.99 and traded as low as C$16.66. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at C$16.74, with a volume of 2,570 shares trading hands.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$140.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$17.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.00.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.31%.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

