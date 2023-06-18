Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Sleep Number from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $479.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.83. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $50.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sleep Number

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $526.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.11 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 74.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 59.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 153.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 23.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 297.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period.

About Sleep Number

(Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.