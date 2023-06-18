SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Raised to $30.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Transactions at SMART Global

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $429.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SMART Global will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $44,168.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,716.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 15,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $44,168.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,716.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,293 shares of company stock valued at $644,894. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMART Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SMART Global by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SMART Global by 25.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in SMART Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,986,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,557,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in SMART Global by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 249,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 24,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in SMART Global by 38.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 852,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after acquiring an additional 236,944 shares in the last quarter.

About SMART Global

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.