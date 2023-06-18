Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the airline on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Southwest Airlines has decreased its dividend by an average of 36.4% annually over the last three years. Southwest Airlines has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Southwest Airlines to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

LUV opened at $34.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insider Activity

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after buying an additional 1,213,767 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244,136 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $613,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,782 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279,472 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,237,288 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $397,599,000 after purchasing an additional 345,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

