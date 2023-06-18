SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) is Patton Fund Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF comprises about 3.8% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc. owned about 0.88% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $13,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,641,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $91.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $107.06.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

