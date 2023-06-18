SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
SDY opened at $123.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.73.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
