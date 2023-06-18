Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SPPI has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.44.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $217.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Nora Brennan sold 32,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $35,625.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 567,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 109,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 28,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

