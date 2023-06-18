Status One Day Volume Hits $893,489.69 (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Status has a total market cap of $77.73 million and approximately $893,489.69 worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00017683 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018450 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015143 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,496.21 or 0.99975359 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,043,292 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,043,292.494024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02004164 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,035,829.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

