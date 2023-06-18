Status (SNT) Market Cap Hits $77.51 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $77.51 million and $916,316.11 worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018745 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018705 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00014984 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,637.20 or 0.99973536 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002469 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,043,292 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,043,292.494024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02016175 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $932,492.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

