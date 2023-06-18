StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of StealthGas from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

StealthGas Trading Up 8.3 %

GASS stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $130.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. StealthGas has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StealthGas

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. StealthGas had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $34.07 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GASS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in StealthGas by 2,823.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in StealthGas by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. It owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

Further Reading

