Sterling Manor Financial LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up about 1.1% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $25.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $26.17. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $28.68.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

