Sterling Manor Financial LLC Makes New $444,000 Investment in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,921 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Banco Macro by 980.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Banco Macro by 456.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Macro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Banco Macro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMA opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Banco Macro S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $913.72 million for the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Macro S.A. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

