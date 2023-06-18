Sterling Manor Financial LLC Purchases 5,800 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

ITA opened at $115.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.28 and its 200-day moving average is $113.21. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

