Sterling Manor Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Insider Activity

Hershey Price Performance

In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,766.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $48,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,147 shares of company stock worth $30,548,047 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $260.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.79. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $202.45 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.