Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $82.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PLNT has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.67.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $70.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.60. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $85.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The company had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,216,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

