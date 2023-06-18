Stifel Nicolaus Raises Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$29.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GEI has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. CSFB raised shares of Gibson Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$25.38.

Shares of GEI opened at C$21.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$20.57 and a twelve month high of C$26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.87.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.85 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 42.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.7230392 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 88.64%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

