Stifel Nicolaus Raises Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $82.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $70.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average of $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $85.90.

Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $222.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.30 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

