StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of CANF stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 120.33% and a negative net margin of 1,255.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.