StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Duck Creek Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DCT opened at $18.99 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $22.99.
About Duck Creek Technologies
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.