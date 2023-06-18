Stratis (STRAX) Price Reaches $0.41 on Major Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001527 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $60.94 million and $460,616.69 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,740.80 or 0.06554346 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00043477 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00032866 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00017231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00015226 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 150,265,485 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

