Stratis (STRAX) Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001527 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $61.13 million and $434,363.44 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,740.93 or 0.06533995 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00043439 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00032795 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00017123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015098 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 150,271,083 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

