Stratis (STRAX) Trading Down 1.9% This Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 17th. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001524 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $60.68 million and $668,020.98 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,725.65 or 0.06511221 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00043773 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00033593 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00017042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015013 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 150,245,937 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

