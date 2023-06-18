Strong (STRONG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $33,419.68

Strong (STRONG) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Strong has a market cap of $723,583.15 and $33,419.68 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Strong has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Strong token can now be bought for about $5.23 or 0.00019782 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Strong Token Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

