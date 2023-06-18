STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $263.91

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 263.91 ($3.30) and traded as low as GBX 240 ($3.00). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 240 ($3.00), with a volume of 4,190 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Get STV Group alerts:

STV Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 249.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 263.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00. The stock has a market cap of £112.13 million and a PE ratio of 666.67.

STV Group Company Profile

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.