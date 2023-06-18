Substratum (SUB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.42

Substratum (SUB) traded up 196% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 198.2% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $511,726.74 and approximately $3.42 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017717 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018436 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015180 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,446.32 or 1.00019555 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002486 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036627 USD and is down -23.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.