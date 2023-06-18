Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) PT Raised to $325.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $200.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMCI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $230.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.02. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $270.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 34.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total value of $3,835,871.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,435 shares in the company, valued at $333,321.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total value of $3,835,871.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,321.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $74,760.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,999 shares of company stock worth $13,922,295 over the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

