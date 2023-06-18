Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

SUP stock opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. Superior Industries International has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 3.89.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.51 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 76.52% and a net margin of 1.41%.

In other Superior Industries International news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 53,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $268,392.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,127,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,597,821.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders acquired 122,836 shares of company stock valued at $613,532 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 868.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

