Swipe (SXP) Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Swipe (SXP) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a total market cap of $187.19 million and approximately $15.64 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 559,307,423 coins and its circulating supply is 568,081,873 coins. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

