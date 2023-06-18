Symbol (XYM) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $148.79 Million

Symbol (XYM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 18th. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Symbol has a market cap of $148.79 million and $522,803.85 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Symbol has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Symbol

Symbol was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,220,226,921 coins and its circulating supply is 5,784,417,703 coins. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

