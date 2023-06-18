Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,951,000 after acquiring an additional 224,253 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $73.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.22 and a 1 year high of $88.84.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.