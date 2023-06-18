Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,916 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Target were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TGT opened at $133.81 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.65 and its 200-day moving average is $157.01. The firm has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

